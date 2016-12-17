Dr. Henry Heimlich, inventor of Heimlich maneuver, dies at age 96

The man credited with inventing a maneuver to save choking victims has died at age 96, officials with a Cincinnati retirement home said Monday.

Dr. Henry Heimlich died just after midnight Friday night at the Deupree House in Hyde Park, Ohio where he lived.

The surgeon wrote the book on saving choking victims through his namesake Heimlich maneuver.

His views on how the maneuver should be used and on other innovations he created or proposed put him at odds with some in the health field.

Heimlich still responded to emails and letters about his work and made guest appearances with the Heimlich Heroes program, designed to teach young people how to use the Heimlich maneuver, in the last years of his life.

In a statement released Saturday, Heimlich's family said; "We are saddened by the loss of our father, Dr. Henry J. Heimlich, who passed away earlier today at the age of 96.

Dad was a hero to many people around the world for a simple reason: He helped save untold numbers of lives through the innovation of common-sense procedures and devices. But he was not only a physician and medical inventor, he was also a humanitarian and a loving and devoted son, husband, father, and grandfather."