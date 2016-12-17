Ex-USA gymnastics doctor charged with Child Porn

The former doctor for America's gymnastics team — who has been accused of molesting dozens of patients — was arrested Friday on federal child pornography charges.

Dr. Larry Nasser possessed "thousands of images of child pornography" between 2003 and 2016, according to a two-count indictment filed in Michigan. He is being held until a detention hearing on Wednesday.

An attorney for Nasser said he had no comment.

Nasser was already facing a state charge of molesting a young girl at his home in Holt, Michigan, between 1998 and 2005. And an investigation into dozens of accusations that he sexually abused girls and women under the guise of invasive medical exams is still underway.

Nasser has denied all molestation charges and his lawyers have said any "procedures" he performed were medically sound.

Nasser was the team doctor for USA Gymnastics, the sport's governing body, from 1996 to 2015, when he was fired in response to "athlete concerns."

He was also fired by Michigan State University, where he had his sports medicine practice, this fall after the first accusations against him surfaced in the Indianapolis Star.

Two women have filed lawsuits against Nasser and USA Gymnastics. One is a former Olympic medalist who says she was molested for several years in the mid-1990s, starting when she was 13. The other was a member of the USA national team, who says famed coaches Bela and Marta Karolyi turned a blind eye to abuse at their training center in Texas.