UGA offensive line coming to fruition for coach, team

Improving the talent level on the offensive line has been one of Kirby Smart’s biggest goals from Day 1 of his coaching tenure with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Friday, he reeled in his biggest fish yet as 5-star offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson committed to Georgia during a ceremony at his high school in Brooklyn, N.Y.

"UGA has been a childhood favorite for me," Wilson told UGASports.com recently. "They have promising classes coming up, and I think their program can do special things in a few years."

Wilson, the nation’s 6th-ranked recruit according to Rivals.com, gives the Bulldogs 20 verbal commitments for the class of 2016.

He chose Georgia over Alabama and Michigan.

“I think I will fit in well there,” Wilson told Rivals.com's Adam Friedman ahead of his trip to Athens last weekend. “One thing Coach [Sam] Pitman has stressed is their need for tackles. Georgia’s class has a ton of great guards and a pair of great tackles committed, and their skill positions are unbelievable. Anybody that watches college football can tell you they have the players at the skill positions to do whatever they want to do. I think I’d fit in very well and I’m compatible with that offense. They run the ball a lot and I come from running the ball here. When I camped there my pass protection skills became like ten times better thanks to Coach Pittman."

At 6-foot-8 and 354 pounds, it’s expected that Wilson will have an early opportunity at playing time for the Bulldogs, who must replace both tackles in Tyler Catalina and Greg Pyke.

Wilson said his relationship with offensive line coach Sam Pittman helped make his decision final.

“There’s just something special about that town, and the coaches seem like really great guys,” Wilson said following his visit over the summer. “I spoke to [Kirby Smart]. When I was with (Pittman) I liked the way he coached me, and we went through a film session."