Zac Brown Band to headline 'Mountain Tough' fire benefit

The Zac Brown Band will be headlining an all-day festival in downtown Gatlinburg to raise money and support fire recovery efforts.

The "Gatlinburg - Mountain Tough Benefit" is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 and will be a telethon-style event, organizers announced Thursday morning.

Ole Smoky Moonshine, Yee Haw Brewing Company, Music City Roots, and the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau partnered together to plan the all-day outdoor show at 705 Parkway in Gatlinburg.

Artists confirmed to perform include the Zac Brown Band, Jim Lauderdale, Sam Bush, Derek St. Holmes, Jason D. Williams, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Randy Kohrs, Sarah Potenza, Moe Pitney and Chelle Rose.

Zac Brown Band guitarist, Coy Bowles, told 10News his band immediately said yes to performing in the concert.

"I know we're in the right place doing the right thing. This affected so many people," said Bowles.

Bowles married an East Tennessee native in 2013, and the man who married them has a home in Gatlinburg.

"They have a house and have lived in Gatlinburg for a really long time, so this hit close to home for us," said Bowles.

Bowles knows the damage is overwhelming, but he hopes his band's performance can give people a positive distraction for at least a few minutes.

"I know it doesn't bring anything back, but maybe a couple of good tunes or something will get a smile on their face," said Bowles.

Our home town has experienced immeasurable pain and suffering over the last week,” said Joseph A. Baker, founder of Ole Smoky Moonshine. "While this event is free and all are invited, we hope that people will share what they can knowing that 100% of all proceeds from this effort will go to those affected by the recent fires.”

The city of Gatlinburg and surrounding areas are working to recover after deadly fires destroyed or damaged more than 2,400 structures and killed 14 people. The city plans to reopen to the public on Friday at 7 a.m.

The show will be broadcast live on WMOT/Roots Radio from Middle Tennessee State University, along with other statewide and regional radio stations. Music City Roots will stream the event.

Donations will be accepted online and in-person at the mini-festivial. All of the funds will go to the Sevier County Community Fund, which is an affiliate of the East Tennessee Foundation.

To make a contribution to the Sevier County Community Fund. You can also make checks payable to East Tennessee Foundation with "SCCF" in the memo line and mail to: East Tennessee Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902.