Trump brings victory tour to Alabama

By Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - President-elect Donald Trump is coming to Alabama this weekend as part of his post-election victory tour.

Trump will hold a rally in Mobile at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The event will be held at the 40,000-seat Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The stadium was the site of one of Trump's first large rallies of the presidential campaign.

The Trump campaign says the visit is a way to say thank you to voters.

Alabama overwhelmingly supported Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the November election.

