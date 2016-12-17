Georgia GOP electors say they're in lockstep behind Trump

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Republicans set to cast the state's 16 electoral votes for Donald Trump say they plan to support the president-elect.

Electors said they've been swamped by emails, letters and other appeals to vote for another candidate when the group convenes Monday at the state Capitol.

Georgia law doesn't require electors chosen by state parties to back their party's candidate.

But the group is made up of longtime GOP party officials and volunteers. Nearly all have said they will honor voters' decision and back Trump.

Before Monday's vote, electors will have to fill an empty slot. Baoky Vu resigned his position in August after backlash to public comments that he may not support Trump as an elector.

It's not clear who the replacement will be.

