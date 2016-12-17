Cooking fire displaces two residents

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to 807 Hamilton Avenue with four companies shortly after 11 p.m. Friday night.

Officials said smoke was showing when the first firefighters arrived on scene and there were reports that two people might still be inside. Firefighters say fortunately, both residents had made it out safely. Upon entry, the firefighters found a significant fire in the kitchen and immediately worked to put the fire out.

One of the residents told firefighters that he had put oil on the stove to heat up, and at some point, a fire broke out. Battalion Chief, Chris Warren said the man used two fire extinguishers, which slowed the spread of the fire, but caused a delay in calling 911.

An estimate on the dollar loss was not available, but it was significant enough that EPB had to cut power to the building. Volunteers with the Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the two residents displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire will be ruled accidental.