High speed chase in TN ends in south Whitfield County, GA

A high speed chase on Interstate 75 that began in Tennessee ended in Georgia near exit 328.

Whitfield County dispatch tells Channel 3 two people are in custody.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reports to our Knoxville news partner WBIR that the two missing inmates that went on the run after four total inmates escaped have been captured in Georgia after chasing them from Sevierville.

Inmates Adam Quinn Lethco and Matthew Robert Porter were taken into custody in Whitfield, Georgia Friday evening trying to escape in a stolen vehicle, according to JCSO Sheriff G.W. "Bud" McCoig.

READ MORE| Police: 2 jail escapees tried to rob store, remain at-large