Erlanger produces sports injury training video

It isn't uncommon to see a catastrophic injury on the high school football field. The first few moments are critical in how an injury is treated.


Erlanger Health System has teamed up with sports medicine experts and area high schools to produce a video, detailing the do's and don'ts of handling these injuries.  

You can see the video here.

