Diesel scandal can't keep Volkswagen sales down

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Volkswagen's sales just keep going up despite its scandal over cars that cheated on diesel emissions tests.

The German automaker sold 7.9 percent more cars in November compared to a year ago. Volkswagen's core brand and its other makes including Audi, Skoda and SEAT sold 899,400 cars worldwide.

November sales were boosted by China, the company's biggest market.

And the company's sales are up 3.1 percent for 11 months of 2016 to 9.38 million.

Wolfsburg-based Volkswagen has agreed to pay $15 billion to settle demands from U.S. environmental authorities and customers over 475,000 cars with software that turned off diesel emission controls during normal driving.

A judge in San Francisco plans to hear Friday whether the company has reached a settlement over a further 80,000 cars.

