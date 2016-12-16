Woodmore Fund posts video appeal for donations - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

WOODMORE BUS CRASH

Woodmore Fund posts video appeal for donations

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

The November Woodmore bus crash that claimed the lives of six children continues to touch Chattanooga.

A new video released by the Woodmore Fund asks for donations to the fund as the Christmas season nears.

The Woodmore Fund, created by the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga and the United Way of Greater Chattanooga to support the surviving families.

The video asks that "We give... and give... and give" to support to Woodmore family.

HOW YOU CAN HELP | The Woodmore Fund

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.