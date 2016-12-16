Woodmore Fund posts video appeal for donations

The November Woodmore bus crash that claimed the lives of six children continues to touch Chattanooga.

A new video released by the Woodmore Fund asks for donations to the fund as the Christmas season nears.

The Woodmore Fund, created by the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga and the United Way of Greater Chattanooga to support the surviving families.

The video asks that "We give... and give... and give" to support to Woodmore family.