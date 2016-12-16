UPS sets up emergency package pick-up in Gatlinburg

After wildfires ravaged thousands of homes and businesses around Gatlinburg, residents have been unable to have packages delivered.

With the Christmas season at hand, it's a big issue.

UPS opened a local package pick-up counter this week to help residents.

Residential packages have been held at their Knoxville facility since November 29, and will be available for pick-up at the local package service center.

Packages will be held at this Gatlinburg pick-up counter for one week as UPS ramps up residential deliveries again in the region.

The package pick-up counter is for Gatlinburg residents expecting deliveries only who have been displaced from their homes.

Residents can track the status or location of UPS packages online.

UPS began attempting commercial deliveries to local businesses in the area on December 5.

The package pick-up counter hours are Monday, December 12, 2016 – Friday, December 23, 2016

10:00am – 4:00pm