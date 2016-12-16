Tennessee's state-wide burn ban expires

A regional burn ban issued by Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam expired at midnight Friday.

The ban covered about half the state.

Haslam issued the ban on open burning for 51 counties on November 14.

Four counties were removed from the burn ban on Dec. 7 to speed up recovery from recent tornadoes.

The governor’s regional burn ban expired for: Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount, Campbell, Cannon, Carter, Claiborne, Clay, Cocke, Cumberland, Dekalb, Fentress, Franklin, Grainger, Greene, Grundy, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hawkins, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Loudon, Macon, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Scott, Sevier, Smith, Sullivan, Trousdale, Unicoi, Union, Van Buren, Warren, Washington and White.

Blount and Sevier counties are still under a ban at the request of the respective county's mayors.

The burn ban in the Cherokee National Forest is also lifted, but the ban in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park remains in effect.

More than 44,000 acres in Tennessee burned.