Police: 2 jail escapees tried to rob store, remain at-large

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities believe two Tennessee inmates who escaped from jail tried to rob a convenience store.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2hFPc8h ) the attempt at EZ Stop in Sevierville early Friday followed an escape overnight of four inmates from Jefferson County Work House.

A Jefferson County sheriff news release says four inmates assaulted deputies, stole keys to a deputy's vehicle and escaped.

It says the car was found in Sevierville, and 22-year-old Jimmy Moore and 26-year-old Richard Lorenz are in custody.

Authorities say Adam Quinn Lethco, 24, and Matthew Robert Porter, 27, are at large, and considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say Lethco was jailed for aggravated burglary, theft and vehicle theft and Porter is serving time for reckless endangerment and evading arrest.

Extra police are staffing area schools as a precaution.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed