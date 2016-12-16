Three BCSO Corrections Officers indicted for official misconduct for inmate death

UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has charged three former Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Correctional employees with "Official Misconduct" Thursday.

Indicted were 22-year-old Gabriel Nathaniel Black, 34-year-old Ronald Joshua Reddish and 35-year-old Timothy Jason Boyd.

Gabriel Black has also been charged with "Tampering with Evidence" and "Destruction of and Tampering with Government Records".

All indictments were handed down by the Bradley County Grand Jury, and a $15,000 appearance bond has also been set by the court.

Officials say these charges stem from a criminal investigation that was initiated after an inmate's death.

The TBI's report says that Special Agents began investigating the death of inmate Ralph Nelms at the Bradley County Jail.

At the time of his death, Nelms had been placed on suicide watch, which required correctional staff to conduct and document periodic cell checks.

During the course of the investigation, found information that indicated the required cell checks were not conducted as reported, and that jail logs were falsified to show that they were.

The investigation revealed that now-former Corrections Officers Gabriel Nathaniel Black, Ronald Joshua Reddish and Timothy Jason Boyd were the individuals responsible for conducting those cell checks.

Both Ronald Reddish and Gabriel Black were terminated, and Timothy Boyd resigned. Officials say these events all occurred in October.

Chief Deputy Brian Smith released a statement on the indictments on Thursday:

“I want to commend the great leadership of Correctional Captain Gabe Thomas who took swift action by contacting me when discovering the circumstances surrounding the investigated incident. Directly after my conversation with Capt. Thomas, I immediately contacted General Steve Crump at the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office which resulted in the criminal investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations. The internal-affairs investigation is still pending by our Criminal Investigations Division which is separate and parallel from the criminal investigation conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations. These individuals have a constitutional right to have a presumption of innocence until proven guilty in the court of the law for any alleged criminal wrongdoing, so this department will refrain from making any other comments until their criminal cases are adjudicated.”

