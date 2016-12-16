UPDATE: Man tries to ram Dade County deputy; shots fired

UPDATE: A traffic stop Thursday night in Dade County ended with the suspect trying to ram a Dade County patrol car and deputies firing shots at the suspect.

It all started with a traffic stop, because police saw a truck with windows tinted too dark.

"As the officers were conducting a traffic stop, a truck, driven by Brandon Kyle Bettis, age 26, sped away from the traffic stop," said Sheriff Ray Cross.

Officers ran the tag number and found out the truck had been stolen.



That began a brief chase down Slygo Road where deputies cornered the truck at a dead end.

"As deputies approached the vehicle, Bettis backed his vehicle into a patrol vehicle, knocking him to the ground," Cross said, "He pulled forward and then he tried to back up a second time and that's when officers fired upon the vehicle."

Sgt. Casey York and Deputy Kelvin Haswell fired five shots at the truck with two passengers inside.

Both suspects, Brandon Bettis and Shana Sims, turned themselves into police with no injuries.

The two deputies have been placed on administrative leave while GBI investigates the shooting.



Sheriff Cross said it's the first officer-involved shooting since he took office in 2013.

Bettis, from McDonald, TN, now faces two counts of aggravated assault on police, weapons and theft charges.



His passenger, Shana Sims, from Hixson, faces additional charges as well.

PREVIOUS STORY: Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross is holding a news conference Friday morning to explain details on an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting took place Thursday night, but information is limited.

Cross tells Channel 3 that his deputies were not injured.

Stay with Channel 3 and WRCBtv.com for more on this developing story.