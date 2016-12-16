Rhea County Sheriff's Department to increase DUI enforcement over the holiday season

Rhea County Sheriff's Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase drunk driving enforcement over the holiday season.

The enforcement dates will be between December 18th and January 3rd. The enforcement is a part of the statewide "Booze It and Lose It" campaign, which aims to prevent drunk driving.

Deputies will be conducting saturation patrols and the number of sobriety checkpoints throughout the county. Deputies will also be watching for drunk or impaired drivers, speeding, seat belt usages, and aggressive drivers, in an effort to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities this holiday season.

“This time last year, there were 223 lives lost to impaired-driving crashes across Tennessee,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “Our partnership with local law enforcement is vital to combat drunk driving this holiday season.”

Deputies say a single DUI conviction can cost an individual $5,000 or more, in addition to jail time. Offenders could also be required to attend drug and alcohol treatment.