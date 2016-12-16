Christmas Lights around the Tennessee Valley - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Christmas Lights around the Tennessee Valley

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

It's the most wonderful time of the year! When the bright lights and spirit of the holidays bring a bit of joy to all of us, and Christmas lights and decorations are a big part of the holidays.

Here's our list of some of the popular decorated areas around the Tennessee Valley. If you have a special location to share that's not on our list, please let us know.

      East Brainerd

      • 7602 Austin Drive off Bonny Oaks
      • 2410 and 2414 Daughtery Lane; off Standifer Gap Rd., just before the Quail Run subdivision
      • 508 Castlewood, Mountain Shadows subdivision 
      • 603 Grand Mountain Drive, Mountain Shadows subdivision (corner of Wind Swept Drive & Grand Mountain)

      East Ridge

      • 3706 Mary Anna Drive
      • Helton Hill at the intersection of Jason Ave. and Fountain Ave.; one block off Belvoir Ave. 
      • 1328 Blocker Lane
      • 5311 Lazard St.; synchronized display - tune radio to 95.1 FM

      Hixson

      • 7917 Gann Road in Middle Valley
      • 7327 McCormack Drive and 436 Shannon Drive; Shannon Hills subdivision
      • 1702 Strawberry Lane
      • 1020 Ambrose Lane 
      • 7279 Autumn Lake Trail
      • 6816 Laurel Cove
      • 4420 Norcross Road
      • 8300 Blue Spruce Drive

      North Chattanooga/Red Bank

      • 3729 Thrushwood Drive
      • 2200 Lyndon Ave.
      • 2000 Lyndon Ave.

      Ooltewah

      • 8031 Fox Glove Drive, Meadow Stream subdivision
      • 5725 Sarah Drive

      Cleveland

      • 3787 Blue Springs Road (Cleveland Lights); animated display with music and lights
      •  2466 Twin Oaks Drive SE
      •  2819 Mountain View Drive

      Soddy-Daisy

      • 11632 Jenkins Road; tune radio to 107.3 FM
      • 10441 Brickhill Lane

      Lookout Valley

      • 3328 Angela Lane 
      • Aster Avenue 
      • 615 O'Grady Drive
      • 440 Patten Chapel Road
      • Raccoon Trail

      Apison:

      • 9996 Meadowstone Drive; Brentwood Cove subdivision behind Apison Elementary School has several homes with lights

      St. Elmo

      • 430 St. Elmo Ave.
      Powered by Frankly
      Can't find what you're looking for?

      WRCB-TV
      900 Whitehall Road
      Chattanooga, TN 37405
      (423) 267-5412
      WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

      All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.