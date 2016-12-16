Christmas Lights around the Tennessee Valley

It's the most wonderful time of the year! When the bright lights and spirit of the holidays bring a bit of joy to all of us, and Christmas lights and decorations are a big part of the holidays.
Here's our list of some of the popular decorated areas around the Tennessee Valley. If you have a special location to share that's not on our list, please let us know.
East Brainerd
- 7602 Austin Drive off Bonny Oaks
- 2410 and 2414 Daughtery Lane; off Standifer Gap Rd., just before the Quail Run subdivision
- 508 Castlewood, Mountain Shadows subdivision
- 603 Grand Mountain Drive, Mountain Shadows subdivision (corner of Wind Swept Drive & Grand Mountain)
East Ridge
- 3706 Mary Anna Drive
- Helton Hill at the intersection of Jason Ave. and Fountain Ave.; one block off Belvoir Ave.
- 1328 Blocker Lane
- 5311 Lazard St.; synchronized display - tune radio to 95.1 FM
Hixson
- 7917 Gann Road in Middle Valley
- 7327 McCormack Drive and 436 Shannon Drive; Shannon Hills subdivision
- 1702 Strawberry Lane
- 1020 Ambrose Lane
- 7279 Autumn Lake Trail
- 6816 Laurel Cove
- 4420 Norcross Road
- 8300 Blue Spruce Drive
North Chattanooga/Red Bank
- 3729 Thrushwood Drive
- 2200 Lyndon Ave.
- 2000 Lyndon Ave.
Ooltewah
- 8031 Fox Glove Drive, Meadow Stream subdivision
- 5725 Sarah Drive
Cleveland
- 3787 Blue Springs Road (Cleveland Lights); animated display with music and lights
- 2466 Twin Oaks Drive SE
- 2819 Mountain View Drive
Soddy-Daisy
- 11632 Jenkins Road; tune radio to 107.3 FM
- 10441 Brickhill Lane
Lookout Valley
- 3328 Angela Lane
- Aster Avenue
- 615 O'Grady Drive
- 440 Patten Chapel Road
- Raccoon Trail
Apison:
- 9996 Meadowstone Drive; Brentwood Cove subdivision behind Apison Elementary School has several homes with lights
St. Elmo