Christmas Lights around the Tennessee Valley

It's the most wonderful time of the year! When the bright lights and spirit of the holidays bring a bit of joy to all of us, and Christmas lights and decorations are a big part of the holidays.

Here's our list of some of the popular decorated areas around the Tennessee Valley. If you have a special location to share that's not on our list, please let us know.

East Brainerd

7602 Austin Drive off Bonny Oaks

2410 and 2414 Daughtery Lane; off Standifer Gap Rd., just before the Quail Run subdivision

508 Castlewood, Mountain Shadows subdivision

603 Grand Mountain Drive, Mountain Shadows subdivision (corner of Wind Swept Drive & Grand Mountain)

East Ridge

3706 Mary Anna Drive

Helton Hill at the intersection of Jason Ave. and Fountain Ave.; one block off Belvoir Ave.

1328 Blocker Lane

5311 Lazard St.; synchronized display - tune radio to 95.1 FM

Hixson

7917 Gann Road in Middle Valley

7327 McCormack Drive and 436 Shannon Drive; Shannon Hills subdivision

1702 Strawberry Lane

1020 Ambrose Lane

7279 Autumn Lake Trail

6816 Laurel Cove

4420 Norcross Road

8300 Blue Spruce Drive

North Chattanooga/Red Bank

3729 Thrushwood Drive

2200 Lyndon Ave.

2000 Lyndon Ave.

Ooltewah

8031 Fox Glove Drive, Meadow Stream subdivision

5725 Sarah Drive

Cleveland

3787 Blue Springs Road (Cleveland Lights); animated display with music and lights

2466 Twin Oaks Drive SE

2819 Mountain View Drive

Soddy-Daisy

11632 Jenkins Road; tune radio to 107.3 FM

10441 Brickhill Lane

Lookout Valley

3328 Angela Lane

Aster Avenue

615 O'Grady Drive

440 Patten Chapel Road

Raccoon Trail

Apison:

9996 Meadowstone Drive; Brentwood Cove subdivision behind Apison Elementary School has several homes with lights

St. Elmo