300 attend Heroin and Opioid summit in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - More than 300 people from law enforcement, medicine and other specialties gathered in Memphis for the Heroin and Opioid Training Summit to discuss growing use of the drugs.

Media outlets report that the summit, organized by the U.S. Attorney's Office of West Tennessee and held Tuesday at the Bass Pro Pyramid, was the first of its kind in Memphis. U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton says the purpose of the summit was to share information among the disparate groups represented and discuss options to combat the problem.

The Commercial Appeal of Memphis reports (http://memne.ws/2hB1vWg) that drug overdoses have increased statewide in recent years. In Memphis, police have investigated more than 220 heroin overdoses, with 77 of those resulting in death.

Stanton says he wants to host more events like this one in the future.

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com

