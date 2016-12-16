3 In Your Town: Holidays in Helen - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 In Your Town: Holidays in Helen

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Kristin Hodges
Connect
By John Martin, Morning Anchor
Connect
HELEN, GEORGIA (WRCB) -

Due to popular demand via email and social media, we took a trip back to Helen, Georgia to check out how this small town does big things this holiday season. 

Jerry Elkins, city manager, says "Christmas season is special in itself, but this is the time of year where the community comes together and decorates the city, the entire town. It's a time of fellowship and celebration for everyone in the city."

About 2 and a half million tourists visit Helen each year, like Shirley and Derick Alston. For their story on why they took the trip to Helen, watch the full story. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.