Retailer H&M joining Chattanooga's Hamilton Place mall

One of  the world's largest fashion retailer plans to open a store in Chattanooga.
 
According to the Hamilton Place Mall's Marketing Director, Kim Lyons Carson,  H&M will be coming to the mall.
            
Officials could not confirm the exact spot the retail giant will occupy, but we do know the store will be inside the mall and is expected to open in the Fall of 2017.

