A cold start, then seasonably cool

Good Friday! It is a cold one this morning with temps in the 10s and 20s. Make sure the pipes and pets are well protected. Southerly winds will kick in later this morning into the afternoon. That will allow us to be about 10 degrees warmer this afternoon than yesterday with a high of 47. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Tonight, an approaching front will allow for clouds to build tonight, and the southerly winds ahead of the front will continue to bring in mild air. Overnight the low will drop to 40 by Saturday morning. We will also see some scattered rain showers ahead of the front starting early Saturday morning and lasting on and off through the day Saturday. We will also be warm with the high reaching 61. The front will press through Saturday night bringing heavy rain that will last into Sunday morning. During the late morning, the rain will end and much cooler air will move in. Temps will be in the 40s Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon the cold air will start to move in and we will drop from the 40s into the 30s as we head through the afternoon hours.

We will have a cold, dry start to the week. Monday we start with a low of 25, and reach only 42 in the afternoon.

For the complete forecast, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

FRIDAY: