Tearful tribute for Woodmore; Durham contract faces scrutiny

A moment of silence was held at the Hamilton County School Board meeting to remember the six children killed in the Woodmore bus crash.

Board members will discuss the option of ending the district's contract with the bus company, Durham School Services, later this month.

"Tonight, I ask that each of you join me in keeping the Woodmore Elementary School community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and the days ahead," said board member Karitsa Jones, District 5. "Let us never forget our beloved Woodmore 6."

Board members shared their condolences and memories from the heartbreaking scene on Talley Road.

"As I made my way to the scene of the accident, my heart broke," Jones said

"I have had trouble going to sleep at night sometimes after seeing what I saw," said Dr. Steve Highlander, District 9. "My daughter Laura said, Dad, those kids are the same age as two of your grandchildren, and I really broke down."

"We had some students who came to school that very next day, and you could see the scars they had on them from the scene," said Interim Superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly. "And those were the fortunate ones."

Woodmore administrators were also recognized during the meeting. Principal Brenda Cothran received a round of applause.

With the one-month anniversary of the crash next week, and Christmas, just days after that, the board is calling on the community to continue their support.

"We need each other now more than ever," said Jones. "Our babies, their families, and Woodmore needs us."