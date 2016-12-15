Huesman becomes emotional in final press conference - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Huesman becomes emotional in final press conference

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Head Coach Russ Huesman held his final press conference at UTC Thursday, less than 24 hours after he accepted the head coaching position at Richmond. 

Huesman became emotional very quickly when explaining the phone call he made to Chancellor Steve Angle, saying he was leaving, was the hardest phone call he ever had to make. He also mentioned that the thing he will miss the most is the people of Chattanooga. 

Huesman also noted it clear that he will not be taking any recruits with him to Richmond. 

