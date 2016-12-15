Replacing Huesman at UTC, who's interviewed, who's going to

(WRCB) -- The search for Chattanooga's next head football coach started the day Russ Huesman left for Richmond. Per sources, as of Thursday afternoon the Mocs have interviewed at least one, with two in house candidates to follow on Friday.

Multiple sources say Charleston Southern Head Coach Jamey Chadwell interviewed and it went "very well." Chadwell is an East Tennessee native and an ETSU grad. who in four years at Charleston Southern has set head coaching records. He's finished above .500 in all four years with two 10-3 finishes. He led CSU to the FCS Quarterfinals in 2015 where they lost to national runner-up Jacksonville St. He was named Big South Coach of the Year twice in three years.

Those same sources say two UTC Assistants will interview on Friday. Linebackers and Special Teams Coach Rusty Wright and Offensive Coordinator Jeff Durden.

Those two are in interesting positions. Per sources, Wright who will interview at 11am is already set to become Georgia State's next linebackers coach if he doesn't land the Mocs' Head Coaching position.

The same sources say Durden has already interviewed for the Head Coaching position at Lafayette in Eastern, PA out of the Patriot League and if he doesn't land a head coaching gig he will likely leave for Richmond with Huesman.

Wright is a UTC Alum in his second stint as a Chattanooga assistant. He played several roles as an assistant during his first UTC stint from 1996 to 2002. After that he spent time coaching at Miami (Ohio), Furman and Reinhardt.

Jeff Durden has more than a decade of FCS experience all as an offensive coordinator. Durden spent the last four years as Russ Huesman's offensive coordinator. Before that, he spent nine seasons leading James Madison's offense. Before that he led Morehead State's offense and in 1997 that offense led the FCS nation. Simply put, Durden knows the Mocs and he knows offense.