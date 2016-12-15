Mocs visit Woodmore Elementary, present students with free UTC tickets

The UTC Men's Basketball team stepped away from the court Thursday to brighten the day of Woodmore Elementary students.

Head Coach Matt McCall, senior forward Justin Tuoyo, and a handful of Mocs surprised the students during an assembly. After their school Christmas Play was performed, the team presented the school with a large voucher for free tickets to any regular season men’s or women’s basketball game.

The family voucher tickets were then handed out in the classrooms for each student. Each voucher is valid for up to six general admission tickets for the 2016-17 season.

"You can't imagine what those kids are going through" says Tuoyo. "I've never been around something like that so just being around them and seeing how strong they came together, it just shows you so much. It felt good being around them. It was a good experience and I'm glad I went today."

"From Woodmore to the things that transpired last year, to the fire, we've been through a lot" says McCall. "What we do is a game and we take it very seriously, but at the end of the day if we're able to put smiles on kids faces that have been through a lot more than we have, I think that's very important."