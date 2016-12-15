Mocs visit Woodmore Elementary, present students with free UTC tickets

Brainerd High School three-star defensive back Joseph Norwood has parted ways with the Tennessee Volunteers, according to several media outlets.More
Brainerd High School three-star defensive back Joseph Norwood has parted ways with the Tennessee Volunteers, according to several media outlets.More
Filip Forsberg scored three goals, and the Nashville Predators finished off the best regular season in franchise history by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 Saturday night.More
Filip Forsberg scored three goals, and the Nashville Predators finished off the best regular season in franchise history by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 Saturday night.More
Adam Harrer sat down with Channel 3 to talk about his experience serving on the jury that decided Walker's case.More
Adam Harrer sat down with Channel 3 to talk about his experience serving on the jury that decided Walker's case.More
A criminal judge threw out Walker's prior history and complaints filed against him. A different judge could allow them in a civil trial.More
A criminal judge threw out Walker's prior history and complaints filed against him. A different judge could allow them in a civil trial.More
It was emotional for the families both sides of the Woodmore case who have been waiting a year and three months for this day.More
It was emotional for the families both sides of the Woodmore case who have been waiting a year and three months for this day.More
Walker's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 24.More
Walker's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 24.More
Jurors listened to testimony from 10 witnesses and experts in the case.More
Jurors listened to testimony from 10 witnesses and experts in the case.More
Body language expert Dr. Donna Van Natten broke down Walker's body language from the trial.More
Body language expert Dr. Donna Van Natten broke down Walker's body language from the trial.More
Walker faces six counts of vehicular homicide in the 2016 Woodmore bus crash that claimed the lives of six children.More
Walker faces six counts of vehicular homicide in the 2016 Woodmore bus crash that claimed the lives of six children.More
It’s expected to be an emotional week for the families of the children on Bus 366, including the mothers of the six children who died.More
It’s expected to be an emotional week for the families of the children on Bus 366, including the mothers of the six children who died.More
I love my city. That’s why my heart is hurting.More
I love my city. That’s why my heart is hurting.More
"My job was to kind of get an estimate of how many patients we're going to have. How many critical, how many are walking wounded, how many are dead. That's what I relayed over the radio," she said. "I think at the time of the call I was guessing maybe 28 [patients]."More
"My job was to kind of get an estimate of how many patients we're going to have. How many critical, how many are walking wounded, how many are dead. That's what I relayed over the radio," she said. "I think at the time of the call I was guessing maybe 28 [patients]."More