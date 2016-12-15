Mother and baby safe after Hixson apartment fire

Chattanooga firefighters responded to an apartment fire at Thursday afternoon in Hixson.

Captain Chuck Hartung said no smoke was showing when the first firefighters arrived at the scene on Brighton Lane, but upon entry they discovered a fire in a room on the second floor of a corner apartment. The firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire and according to Lieutenant Robert Roark with Quint 10, the damage was contained to the upstairs area of the one apartment.

Captain Hartung said a mother and her baby were home at the time of the fire. The mother was transported by Hamilton County EMS to Erlanger Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Captain Hartung said her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

An estimate on the dollar loss was not available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

