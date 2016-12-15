Lots of high scores, no failures this week

This week's Restaurant Report Card brings plenty of good news.

No restaurants failed. The lowest score was found at Southern Traditions at 3224 Dayton Boulevard in Chattanooga, which earned an 80. The restaurant improved its score to a 95 on a second inspection.

Good news for Cochran's Auto Truckstop in Ringgold, which last week had one of the lowest scores we've ever seen with a 38 . The restaurant made some big improvements, fixed several critical violations and scored an 84 on a follow-up inspection.

Fourteen restaurants earned a perfect score of 100. Congratulations to:

2 Crazy Greeks, 4848 Hixson Pike, Hixson

Arby's, 7314 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga

Heaven and Ale, 9431 Bradmore Lane, Ooltewah

Mixed Up Cup, 9447 Bradmore Lane, Ooltewah

Moe's Southwest Grill, 5510 Highway 153, Hixson

Rosselli's, 1667 Ooltewah Ringgold Road, Ooltewah

Sonic Drive-In, 3907 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

Subway, 815 University Street, Chattanooga

Subway, 2333 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga

Tea Cottage, 2233 Hickory Valley Road, Chattanooga

Wine Down Lounge, 9431 Bradmore Lane, Ooltewah

Hardee's, 136 Killian Avenue, Trenton

Subway, 5342 Highway 136, Trenton

Wendy's, 50 Crimson Drive, Trenton

The following are the remaining scores:

Hamilton County

Aleia's, 25 E. Main Street, Chattanooga: 83

Choo Choo BBQ, 902 Appling Street, Chattanooga: 88

Nineteenth Hole, 6801 Middle Valley Road, Hixson: 88

La Altena Diner, 314 W. Main Street, Chattanooga: 89

Blue Ribbon Cafe, 9705 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy: 91

Abuelo's, 2102 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 92

Nikki's Drive-In, 899 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga: 92

All-Star Catering, 7637 Middle Valley Road, Hixson: 93

T-Bone, 1419 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga: 93

Lee Towery Catering, 1303 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga: 94

Hardee's, 1701 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 94

Choo Choo BBQ, 5936 Quintus Loop, Chattanooga: 94

Sonic Drive-In, 3507 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 95

Wendy's, 5205 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 95

Taco Town, 4812 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 96

Krystal, 5401 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 96

Shuford's Smokehouse, 924 Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga: 96

McDonald's, 4829 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 96

IHOP, 5814 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 96

Outback Steakhouse, 2120 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 97

Rob's, 5308 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 97

McDonald's, 1735 Ooltewah Ringgold Road, Ooltewah: 97

Cashew, 149 River Street, Chattanooga: 98

J. Alexander, 2215 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 98

Imperial Garden, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 98

Terra Nostra Restaurant and Wine Bar, 105 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga: 98

CiCi's Pizza, 2200 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 98

Pizza Hut Delivery, 5920 Main Street, Chattanooga: 98

Chattanooga Salad Company, 7425 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 99

Wendy's, 7655 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Moe's Southwest Grill, 1820 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 99

Hardee's, 9201 Lee Highway, Ooltewah: 99

Panera Bread, 1810 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 99

Armando's, 8018 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Hardee's, 7961 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Slick's, 309 E. Main Street, Chattanooga: 99

Beast and Barrel, 16 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga: 99

Catoosa County

Los Amigos III, 1861 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 81

Home Plate, 7807 Nashville Street, Nashville: 83

Moe's Southwest Grill, 73 Parkway Drive, Rossville: 98

Dade County

Pat's Place, 12421 Highway 136 E, Rising Fawn: 95

Artzy Cafe, 12238 S. Main Street, Trenton: 96

Pizza Hut, 12020 S. Main Street, Trenton: 96

Guthrie's, 5404 Highway 136, Trenton: 97

Thatcher's BBQ & Grille, 12366 S. Main Street, Trenton: 98

Subway, 319 Deer Head Cove Road, Rising Fawn: 99

Whitfield County

Subway, 2135 E. Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 82

Jersey Mike's Subs, 1367 W. Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 85

Los Reyes Mexican Restaurant, 1235 Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 86

Micion Es Tu Salud, 901 N. Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 88

Teriyaki Bistro, 2113 E. Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 88

Chick-fil-A, 1517 W. Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 90

Logan's Roadhouse, 811 Walnut Square Boulevard, Dalton: 90

Steak & Shake, 1250 W. Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 91

Outback Steakhouse, 955 Market Street, Dalton: 92

Papa John's Pizza, 100 W. Walnut Avenue, Suite 152, Dalton: 93

Scholtzsky's Deli, 1325 W. Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 94

Common Ground Coffee Shop, 510 S. Tibbs Road, Dalton: 97

If you're in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local health department.