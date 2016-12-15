Steve Harvey to once again host Miss Universe pageant

Slip-ups might cost contestants the Miss Universe crown but they won’t take away the hosting spot, it seems.

It would be hard to forget Steve Harvey’s major faux-pas at last year’s show when he incorrectly announced that the runner-up, Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez, was the 2015 winner. Gutiérrez received the crown, sash, and bouquet of flowers, and then enjoyed a moment’s celebration waving to the crowd, before Harvey spoke up: “I have to apologize, the first runner-up is Colombia,” he said over the crowd’s cheers. “Let me just take control of this. This is exactly what’s on the card.” He continued holding up the piece of paper that indicated the crown actually went to Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines. “I will take responsibility for this. It was my mistake … horrible mistake,” he added.

Despite the mess-up, Harvey will be back to host and correctly (we hope) announce the winner at the next Miss Universe contest in January 2017.

The show will take place in the Philippines Sunday, January 29, with model Ashley Graham serving as backstage host during the live broadcast.