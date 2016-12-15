Warming cars in Dalton make easy target for car thieves

Two people in Dalton who left their cars warming Thursday made it easy for a car thief to steal their vehicles.

Instead of their warm car, police say their were greeted by a cold and empty parking space.

In the first case, a white 2005 Mazda MPV minivan with Georgia tag REG2419 was stolen between 5:15 and 5:35am from the parking lot of the Budgetel Hotel on South Thornton Avenue.

The second case, a gray 2007 Nissan Maxima with Georgia tag REM1868 was stolen between 6:00 and 6:15am from the Underwood Lodge apartments on Underwood Street.

Dalton police, like police departments across the country, recommend that you not leave your keys in your car or leave your car running unattended.

If you have any information on these car thefts, contact the Dalton Police Department's patrol division by calling 706-278-9085 and press 3 or dial 911.