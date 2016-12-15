Cleveland user car dealership catches fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland user car dealership catches fire

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

Firefighters attacked a fire at Cars & Classics in Cleveland Thursday.

Officials say that the fire at the used car dealership may have been started by multiple wall heaters that were left on.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, officials tell Channel 3.

