Poplar Springs Road reopens after road repairs

By WRCB Staff

Poplar Springs Road is now reopen to all traffic following road repairs.

The Catoosa County Public Works Department announced reopening on Thursday.

Officials say Catoosa County appreciates the cooperation and patience of everyone during the road repair.

