Morning business fire under investigation

An early-morning business fire is under investigation.

Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a one-story office building shortly after 2:00am on Gunbarrel Road.

There, firefighters were met with flames as they worked to control and extinguish the fire.

Other firefighters entered the building from another side to make sure the fire didn't spread and to check the building for people.

Searches by firefighters determined that the building was empty.

CFD Captain Dean said the fire was contained to the office where it started. The adjacent offices were saved, but they did have some smoke damage.

An estimate on the dollar loss was not available.