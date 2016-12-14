Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night.

According to the Hamilton County 911 call log, it reportedly happened in the 4600 block of Oakwood Drive around 6:40 p.m.

Police confirm a shooting victim showed up at a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police continue to investigate the case and say more information will be released once it becomes available.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.