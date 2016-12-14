News
Shooting under investigation after victim shows up at local hospital
According to the Hamilton County 911 call log, it reportedly happened in the 4600 block of Oakwood Drive around 6:40 p.m.
Wednesday, December 14th 2016
Updated:
Wednesday, December 14th 2016, 9:44 pm EST
Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night.
Police confirm a shooting victim showed up at a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police continue to investigate the case and say more information will be released once it becomes available.
