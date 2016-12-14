UPDATE: Chattanooga police have identified the man who was fatally stabbed Wednesday afternoon as 40-year-old Marcus? Allen.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police are questioning a person in connection with a stabbing death in Chattanooga.

Officers were called to East Lake Courts shortly after 5:00pm Wednesday. A man was stabbed several times and pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim's name or age has not been released. Channel 3 did see a person of interest being taken into custody, but officers have not named her, either.

Mike Evans' worst fear was confirmed as soon as he arrived at East Lake Courts.

"My phone just kept ringing back to back to back to back to back," Evans said, "and I knew something had to be wrong."

Evans saw dozens of patrol cars and crime scene tape surrounding his cousin's apartment, where police say a man was stabbed to death inside.

"I'm 41. Me and my cousin grew up together from the 70s. This is just so unbelievable. It's complete shock," he said.

Police detained a person of interest when they arrived.

Friends like Aaron Brown are in disbelief.

"He was like my brother, so I know I'm gonna miss him," Brown said.

Police would not confirm the stabbing was domestic, but witnesses said they heard some kind of dispute.

"I talked to both of them, you know, y'all leave each other alone," Brown said. "If you've got to leave the house, go do that. Get away from the situation."

Neighbors watched from their front yards as police blocked off 6th Avenue to investigate. Children were seen walking down the street to get a closer look.

"It's gonna be kind of hard to me to live out here, because of the situation that keeps on being repeated out here in these projects," said neighbor Shamieka Hart.

Residents of East Lake Courts say the sight of a crime scene is all too common.

"We need justice," Hart said. "I mean, ain't nothing gonna be done. It's gonna keep on. Murders after murders after murders, because nobody's helping out here."

Chattanooga police are investigating a deadly stabbing in East Lake Courts Wednesday evening.

It was reported to police at 5:10 p.m. from the 2500 block of 6th Avenue.

A CPD spokesperson tells Channel 3, a man was found deceased when officers arrived at the scene.

CONFIRMED: One person is dead. Stabbing happened inside second unit. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/JEi5urNYD4 — Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWRCB) December 14, 2016

Channel 3 reporter Sara Sidery is on the scene, along with at least a dozen CPD patrol cars and several residents watching on as police investigate.

6th Ave. residents standing outside homes, watching as police investigate. At least a dozen patrol cars here. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/iyosUqVOhL — Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWRCB) December 14, 2016

Police say a person of interest has been detained and witnesses are cooperating.

No identities have been released at this time.