NOW HIRING: Job fair set for Friday to fill 600 jobs at Volkswagen
Volkswagen’s hiring partner Aerotek, will host a job fair Friday, December 16, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Volkswagen Conference Center.
Wednesday, December 14th 2016, 4:08 pm EST by
Updated:
Friday, December 16th 2016, 6:17 am EST
If you're looking for work, Volkswagen has 600 positions to fill at its Chattanooga plant.
Job requirements include:
- Work rotating shifts up to 12 hours a day for potentially 6 days a week
- Perform repetitive movements while continuously standing or sitting
- Lift approximately 30 lbs. multiple times per day
- Push/pull approximately 50 lbs. multiple times per day
Those who attend the job fair will have the chance to see VW's new Atlas SUV that will be built in the Scenic City.
If you're unable to attend the fair, you can apply online here or call (423) 242-2666.