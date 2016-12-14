If you're looking for work, Volkswagen has 600 positions to fill at its Chattanooga plant. 

Volkswagen’s hiring partner Aerotek, will host a job fair Friday, December 16, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Volkswagen Conference Center. 

Job requirements include:

  • Work rotating shifts up to 12 hours a day for potentially 6 days a week
  • Perform repetitive movements while continuously standing or sitting
  • Lift approximately 30 lbs. multiple times per day
  • Push/pull approximately 50 lbs. multiple times per day 

Those who attend the job fair will have the chance to see VW's new Atlas SUV that will be built in the Scenic City.

If you're unable to attend the fair, you can apply online here or call (423) 242-2666.