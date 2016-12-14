If you're looking for work, Volkswagen has 600 positions to fill at its Chattanooga plant.

Volkswagen’s hiring partner Aerotek, will host a job fair Friday, December 16, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Volkswagen Conference Center.

Job requirements include:

Work rotating shifts up to 12 hours a day for potentially 6 days a week

Perform repetitive movements while continuously standing or sitting

Lift approximately 30 lbs. multiple times per day

Push/pull approximately 50 lbs. multiple times per day

Those who attend the job fair will have the chance to see VW's new Atlas SUV that will be built in the Scenic City.