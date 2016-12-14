CHATTANOOGA (GoMocs.com)---Six Chattanooga Mocs (8-2) reached double digits in a 107-65 win over Tennessee Wesleyan (8-4) Wednesday afternoon. Senior Tre’ McLean led the way with 17 in just 15 minutes of play.

It was all Mocs from the start as they led for 39:46 of the contest scoring first on a Casey Jones jumper 14 seconds into it. Johnathan Burroughs-Cook’s three-pointer at 12:55 built the lead to 20, 25-5. It reached 30 just six minutes later, 40-9, on a fast-break layup by Rodney Chatman.

The 40-plateau was eclipsed with 3:08 to go in the first half as Justin Tuoyo’s dunk made it a 50-9 advantage before heading into intermission with a 56-14 lead. It’s the fewest points allowed in a half by UTC since limiting Appalachian State to 14 on March 1, 2014.

The largest lead was 49, 97-48, on a Trayvond Massenburg layup on a pretty feed from Rodney Chatman. The Mocs shot a season-best 61.9 percent (39-63), their best total since last November’s scintillating 67.9 percent (36-53) in the 95-58 win over Alabama State.

"You look down at the minutes, the guys that came off the bench played most of the minutes.” Coach Matt McCall stated. “I think it's a great experience to get those guys out there and gain experience playing. Some games down the line you'll have to rely on those certain guys.

“This game experience for those guys is really important and I was happy to see them play that much and succeed in today's game."

Makale Foreman came off the bench for a career-high 14 points. Chatman added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Casey Jones chipped in 12 points. Johnathan Burroughs-Cook and Peyton Woods each had 11.

"I think today is a hard game in the sense of fighting human nature,” McCall added. “[You] haven't played in eight days…it's an early game at noon on a Wednesday…not playing a D-I team, so there's a lot of factors to today's game where you could come out and approach the game the wrong way. Our guys did not do that.

“I was proud of that because we had to get that week out of us of not playing games and get ready for the Christmas stretch."

Tre Tiller, a Chattanooga Central alum, led TWU with 25 points matching Chatman for game-high honors with seven boards. Q.D. Cox added 15 points, while Lenny Pradia scored 10 to go with four rebounds, four assists and three steals.