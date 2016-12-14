Conair has recalled 8 million Cuisinart food processors because the riveted blade can crack and leave metal shards in the processed food, leading to mouth lacerations and tooth injuries.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the massive recall Tuesday, saying customers who bought any of the affected models between July 1996 and December 2015 should stop using the riveted blade immediately.

Consumers with questions about the recall should contact Cuisinart at 877-339-2534 or visit the website for a free replacement blade.

More details and model numbers are available on the CPSC website .