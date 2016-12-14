UPDATE: 'Granny Gem Thief' Doris Payne is too sick to go on trial

UPDATE: ATLANTA - "Granny Gem Thief" Doris Payne, 86, is too sick to go to trial, according to a document filed in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.

The administrative dead docket order puts her Atlanta shoplifting trial on indefinite hold.

"The Defendant in this matter has demonstrated, by and through her counsel, that her current medical condition(s) preclude this matter from moving forward toward final resolution," reads the order signed by Deputy Chief Judge Alford J. Dempsey, Jr.

The order was signed on February 23. Payne's trial was scheduled to start on February 21.

Payne's accused of stealing a pair of $700 earrings from Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps Plaza in October 2015.

One month after she was arrested, her attorney argued she was too sick for court .

"She has some grave illnesses, some very serious illnesses," attorney Shawn McCullers told 11Alive News in November 2015.

Payne was out on bond for that case when she was arrested and charged with stealing, again, in December 2016 in Dunwoody.

Payne has a criminal history dates back more than 50 years and spans two continents.

Her crimes have made her something of a celebrity among thieves. In fact, she was the subject of a documentary, “The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne,” now on Netflix.

In a jailhouse interview with The Desert Sun in May 2014, Payne said she began stealing watches to save her mother from an abusive relationship, but continued into her golden years so she could live a glamorous lifestyle—a far cry from her childhood of poverty in West Virginia.

McCullers is still representing Payne in her Fulton County case but would not go into any details about her recent medical issues that put her trial on hold.

Fulton County prosecutors did not return a call for comment but the judge's order indicates the state did not object.

Her Dunwoody case involves the theft of a necklace worth $2,000 from Von Maur at Perimeter Mall in December 2016.

Payne was released on a $15,000 bond in that case.

On January 23, Payne's attorney filed a motion to dismiss her Fulton County case.

He argued that security guards illegally detained Payne and "participated in kidnapping, false imprisonment, forcible robbery taking away her purse containing more than $500.00, illegally forcing Ms. Payne to leave the city street and asporting her against her will back to Saks Fifth Avenue."

