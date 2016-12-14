Skies clear Wednesday, so look for some sunshine to return! It'll be chilly with highs in the lower 50s. Skies will be mainly clear tonight with cold lows in the 20s.

Then we'll have partly cloudy skies with highs of only 40° Thursday, upper 40s Friday, with lows in the 20s.

A few rain showers pop up Saturday with highs warming to near 60°. Then a steady rain develops Sunday. Temperatures could cool very quickly Sunday after an early morning cold front, so we'll have to watch for the possibility of rain changing to freezing rain on the Cumberland Plateau, causing icy conditions. This is a preliminary outlook and could change. Please watch for updates!

We could get a break from rain Monday with more returning next Tuesday.

- Nick Austin

