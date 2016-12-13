Tuesday, Chief Fred Fletcher announced several promotions within the Chattanooga Police Department.

A total of 37 officers have been promoted which includes six new captains, eight new lieutenants and 23 new sergeants.

"These promotions represent the first from a new promotional process since I became Chief at CPD. I have every bit of confidence in these talented officers to continue to lead and mentor their fellow officers as well as serving and protecting our community," Fletcher said. "These fine officers are committed to making their community a better place for all and continuing to develop relationships with our neighbors."

The following officers were promoted to captain:

Captain Pedro Bacon - Investigations

Captain Roger Gibbens - Neighborhood Policing, Charlie Sector

Captain Jerome Halbert - Traffic & Special Operations

Captain Jason Irvin - Support & Training

Captain Glenn Scruggs - Neighborhood Policing, Baker Sector

?Captain Jerri Sutton - Neighborhood Policing, Adam Sector

The following officers were promoted to lieutenant:

Lt. Austin Garrett - Special Operations & Support

Lt. Toby Hewitt - Professional Standards

Lt. Robert? Lewis - Investigations

Lt. Anthony Easter - Investigations

Lt. Heather Williams - Neighborhood Policing

Lt. Daniel Jones - Neighborhood Policing

Lt. Shawn Hickey - Neighborhood Policing

Lt. JayEvan Montgomery - Neighborhood Policing

The following officers were promoted to sergeant:

Bobby Adams

Jamie Barrow

Mark Bender

Jonathan Brock

Jeremy Eames

Sheila Jetton

Christopher Lawson

Kendon Massengale

Alexis Mercado

Victor Miller

Kyle Moses

Joseph Montijo

Michael Newton

Sean O'Brien

Christopher Palmer

John Patterson

Andrew Peker

Michael Taylor

John Tolson

Jonathan Watkins

Steve Wiertel

Dennis Willoughby

Grover Wilson