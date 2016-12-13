Another family has filed a lawsuit against Durham School Services and the driver of the bus that killed six children and injured dozens.

The family of Zyanna Harris is the first of the deceased children to file a lawsuit against the driver and the bus company.

The wrongful death suit also includes the bus manufacturer, Thomas Built Buses, Inc.

The attorney who is representing the family said the bus was defectively designed because it did not have seat belts or "a window system that failed to prevent contact between the window glass and the roadway and failed to minimize the possibility of occupant ejection in foreseeable overturn/slide events."

Read the full lawsuit below:

