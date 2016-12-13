Former Chattanooga Mayor and current Tennessee State Senator, Bob Corker released a statement Monday morning on President-elect, Donald Trump's nomination of Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State. Senator Corker was on the list of possible candidates for Secretary of State.

“I very much appreciated President-elect Trump calling me last night to let me know that he would be nominating Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State,” said Corker. “Mr. Tillerson is a very impressive individual and has an extraordinary working knowledge of the world. I congratulate him on his nomination and look forward to meeting with him and chairing his confirmation hearing.”

“On a personal note, it has been an honor to be considered for Secretary of State,” added Corker. “I thoroughly enjoyed spending time with the President-elect and his team throughout this process and appreciate the deliberate manner in which he arrived at this decision. I look forward to working with him to move our country forward.”