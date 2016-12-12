News
UPDATE: GBI responding to 2 police officers shot in Lavonia, Ga.
This latest incident is the most recent in a string of police shootings; six police officers have been shot, two fatally, in one week alone.
Monday, December 12th 2016, 9:48 pm EST
Updated:
Monday, December 12th 2016, 10:41 pm EST
LAVONIA, Ga. -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed they are responding to the scene where two officers were shot Monday night.
Not much is known at this time, but according to officials with the GBI, the officers in the area of 14225 Jones Street in Lavonia.
