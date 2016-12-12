BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban says Lane Kiffin is leaving the Crimson Tide and becoming the next head coach at Florida Atlantic.

Saban says Kiffin will remain with Alabama for the College Football Playoff, in which the undefeated Crimson Tide are the No. 1 seed.

Kiffin has agreed to a five-year deal at FAU, pending approval from the school's board of trustees, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither side had revealed anything publicly.

Saban says, "FAU has selected someone that's going to do a great job for them."