More than a dozen local families will be surprised with a life-changing gift just in time for the holidays. It's all part of J103's first ever "Christmas Wish."

When Pamela Sims stopped by radio station J103 she thought it was to run an errand with her daughter, Nicole. Little did she know, she was in for a wonderful holiday surprise.



Nicole Sims, 22, had been keeping a big secret from her mother for weeks.

"I went ahead, went online and filled it out, I never thought we would actually get granted the Christmas wish," she said.

While at the radio station, host Ted Gocke had to explain why microphones and cameras were all around her.

"Nicole sent in an email, she responded, for a wish for you," Gocke said.

Nicole's wish was for her mother to receive dental work and dentures while she battles other serious medical issues.

"I have had a problem with my bile duct, and the medicine I have taken for it through the years has made my teeth start falling out," Pam said.

And now, both of their wishes will come true.

"That is so wonderful I'm so excited," Pam said, "I can't believe you kept it a secret!"

For the last three years, Pam's teeth have been falling out and there was no way to afford the $4,000 medical expense to get new ones.

"I mean it's going to improve my health a lot because, I'm a diabetic so I've secondary infections because of it," Pam said, "Personally it's going to make me feel better because even when I go places, I go like this, because I don't want people to see, I feel ashamed I've lost my teeth, so it's really going to help my self-confidence."

With help from community donations and J103, it will be the last time Pam will ever hide her smile.

"Thank you very much, I'm so excited, thank you so much," Pam said, "I just can't believe it, It's just kind of like, I can not believe this because I've been wanting it for so long."

Thanks to a loving daughter, and a caring community, a mother will soon have a new reason to smile.

Doctors at Aspen Dental have offered to take care of Pam's dental needs free of charge and tell her she will be getting her new teeth before Christmas day.