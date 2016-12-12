Two officers were shot and a suspect was killed in a drug raid Monday morning.

A multi-jurisdictional drug task force was executing a probable cause warrant at a home on state Highway 42 in Crawford County at 2:10 a.m. when the shooting happened.

GBI Special Agent in charge J.T. Ricketson said the officers knocked on a back door of the home and announced themselves at least once.

“As they were going in, one of the occupants inside the house fired,” and struck the two officers.

The other officers at the raid returned fire on the suspect, killing him.

Both officers were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon where one was later released. One officer was seriously injured when “multiple rounds that struck the officer in his left arm,” Ricketson said.

He was taken into surgery and is expected to survive. He has extensive damage to the bones and muscle tissue in his left arm, according to the GBI.

Ricketson said there were eight officers conducting the raid. Five officers were on the entry team and three were on the perimeter. The task force consisted of officers from Peach and Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Fort Valley and Byron Police Departments.

"These officers were pretty shook up...because the thing is this actually is only about 4.5 or 5 miles down the road from the scene we had a month ago where the two Peach Co. deputies were killed," he said.

The GBI is heading the investigation into the shooting while the drug task force will continue their investigation into the initial reason they were at the home. “We have secured a separate and independent search warrant so we can go through our crime scene,” Ricketson said.

The Crawford County District Attorney David Cooke was at the crime scene and said his team was there, primarily to “be the legal advisor to the officers on the scene.”

“What I’m looking at is to make sure no laws are violated…in executing the search warrant and in the course of the shooting,” Cooke said about looking into what, if any, charges are appropriate.

Neither the names of the officers nor the suspect’s name has been released.

The shooting is under investigation.