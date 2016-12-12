News
House fire in Walker County sends one to the hospital
The Walker County Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Salem Road.
Monday, December 12th 2016, 4:39 am EST
Updated:
Monday, December 12th 2016, 4:48 am EST
The Walker County Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Salem Road.
Dispatch tells Channel 3 one person was sent to the hospital with severe facial burns and they have been transported to Cornerstone Hospital. The house was said to be 60 percent involved when crews arrived on scene.
Stay with Channel 3 as this story develops.