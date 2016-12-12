UPDATE: Three charged with murder in Cleveland apartment home invasion

UPDATE: Cleveland police confirm to Channel 3 that three people are being charged with the first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Adam Johnson at the Springbrook Apartments in December.

Police said Nathan Bean, 18; Derrick Brown, 18; and Jackie Ingram, 22 are charged with murder.

Investigators said the victim, Adam Johnson, was an accomplice in the home invasion with Bean, Brown, and Ingram. Sargent Evie West with the Cleveland Police Department said, a person who lived in the apartment fatally shot Johnson and injured Nathan Bean.

"Matching that information with evidence at the scene would allow investigators determine who to charge in this,” Sgt. West said.



Even though they did not pull the trigger, Tennessee law allows a murder charge if anyone dies during a violent crime, like home invasion.

“In this case it does appear that Adam Johnson, Nathan bean, Jackie Ingram and Derrick brown were suspects committed to committing a violent crime at that apartment,” Sgt. West said.



Ingram and Brown appeared in a Bradley County courtroom Wednesday.18-year-old Nathan Bean, was a minor at the time of the incident, he's expected to appear in juvenile court at a later date.

"We do have other charges pending on other individuals once they are identified and located,” Sgt. West added.



Even though the death involved someone committing a crime, that doesn't make residents like Makayla feel much better.

"Knowing it was so close to my apartment where my kids are, knowing that they could've drove by and shot my kids been out playing it's just terrifying, I barely got any sleep,” Makayla said.



Cleveland police say they are still reviewing evidence and searching for another person in connection with the crime. If you have any information you're asked to call police.

