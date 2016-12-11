UPDATE: Channel 3 has now learned the name of the person who was killed in the wreck in Bradley County.

According to the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Fatality Report, Lisa Stafford, 47, died from her injuries.

Stafford was stopped on Cherokee Drive at the intersection of US Highway 64. The second vehicle was traveling westbound on us Hwy 64.

Stafford pulled out in front of vehicle two, causing vehicle two to t-bone Stafford's vehicle in the driver's side door.

Both Vehicles came to rest in the median of US Highway 64.

The injuries of the second driver are not known.

PREVIOUS STORY: One of the people injured in the crash in Bradley County has died. The condition of the other person has not been released.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Bradley County on Sunday.

State troopers said the crash happened on Highway 64 near Carrie Street. They tell Channel 3 it involved two cars and was a T-bone type wreck.

One driver was airlifted to Erlanger. An ambulance took the other driver to Tennova. The extent of their injuries is unclear.